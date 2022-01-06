Advisory Services Network LLC Increases Stock Position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,544 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $1,907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Copperwynd Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 3,619 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 1.0% during the second quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,637 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $994,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Bickling Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 4.8% during the second quarter. Bickling Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,436 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.5% in the second quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,755 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $712,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 3.4% in the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,168 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

In related news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 5,876 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.71, for a total transaction of $950,207.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Douglas K. Russell sold 14,689 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $2,379,618.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 26,570 shares of company stock worth $4,289,845. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRV opened at $159.77 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $156.17 and its 200-day moving average is $155.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.77. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $135.46 and a one year high of $163.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.60. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 10.64%. The firm had revenue of $8.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.75 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.12 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 24.70%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TRV shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $167.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.64.

Travelers Companies Profile

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.

See Also: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV).

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.