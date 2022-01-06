Advisory Services Network LLC Increases Position in Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN)

Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC owned about 0.06% of Main Street Capital worth $1,768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MAIN. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Main Street Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital during the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.51% of the company’s stock.

MAIN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Main Street Capital from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Main Street Capital from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Main Street Capital from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Main Street Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Main Street Capital in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Main Street Capital has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

Shares of MAIN stock opened at $44.49 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.75. The company has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 9.59, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Main Street Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $31.32 and a 12-month high of $47.13.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $76.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.78 million. Main Street Capital had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 117.18%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Main Street Capital Co. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 21st. Main Street Capital’s payout ratio is presently 55.60%.

About Main Street Capital

Main Street Capital is a principal investment firm that provides long-term debt and equity capital to lower middle market companies. Main Street’s investments are primarily made to support management buyouts, recapitalizations, growth financings and acquisitions of companies that operate in diverse industry sectors and generally have annual revenues ranging from $10 million to $100 million.

