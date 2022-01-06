Advisory Services Network LLC Has $1.97 Million Holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 86.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,116 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,771 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $1,969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 20.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,972,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,234,754,000 after buying an additional 1,028,059 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1,881.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,073,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,836,000 after buying an additional 1,018,857 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the second quarter valued at $130,407,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 103.8% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,142,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,504,000 after purchasing an additional 581,603 shares during the period. Finally, Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,780,696,000. Institutional investors own 68.46% of the company’s stock.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

HCA stock opened at $258.97 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $245.25 and a 200 day moving average of $242.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.55 billion, a PE ratio of 13.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.56. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $156.43 and a 52 week high of $269.75.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $4.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.10 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $15.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.51 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 257.41%. The business’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.92 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is 9.78%.

In other HCA Healthcare news, CEO Samuel N. Hazen sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.72, for a total value of $12,586,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 3,815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.48, for a total transaction of $955,581.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,420 shares of company stock valued at $17,911,886 in the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on HCA shares. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of HCA Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $270.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $320.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist raised their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $283.90.

HCA Healthcare Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company, which engages in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It offers a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services.

Featured Story: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA).

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.