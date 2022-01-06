Advisory Services Network LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,664 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $2,311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,855,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,932,077,000 after purchasing an additional 196,539 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,170,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $733,205,000 after purchasing an additional 371,796 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,481,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $561,718,000 after purchasing an additional 550,103 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Prudential Financial by 2.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,821,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $494,020,000 after acquiring an additional 99,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Prudential Financial by 103.8% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,485,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $477,078,000 after acquiring an additional 2,284,632 shares during the last quarter. 56.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Charles F. Lowrey sold 37,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $4,071,210.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.26, for a total transaction of $392,910.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 134,405 shares of company stock worth $14,792,460. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PRU. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI cut shares of Prudential Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $101.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.31.

Shares of Prudential Financial stock opened at $111.40 on Thursday. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $77.27 and a 52-week high of $115.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.71. The firm has a market cap of $42.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.63.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $1.10. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 9.33%. The business had revenue of $19.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 14.14 EPS for the current year.

Prudential Financial announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, November 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.12%.

Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services including life insurance, annuities, mutual funds, and investment management to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, International Businesses, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

