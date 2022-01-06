Advisory Services Network LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 7.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,351 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,914 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $2,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 3.3% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 84,358 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,826,000 after acquiring an additional 2,696 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 6.8% during the third quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 13,184 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 11.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 866,541 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $18,755,000 after acquiring an additional 85,714 shares during the period. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 6.1% during the third quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 247,723 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,361,000 after purchasing an additional 14,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 4.2% during the third quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 12,450 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 28.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EPD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

In other news, Director Carin Marcy Barth purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.60 per share, with a total value of $108,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director John R. Rutherford purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.86 per share, with a total value of $228,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 37.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE EPD opened at $22.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1 year low of $19.93 and a 1 year high of $25.69. The company has a market capitalization of $49.93 billion, a PE ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.64.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.52. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 18.67%. The business had revenue of $10.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 56.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.87%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.12%.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

