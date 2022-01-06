Advisory Services Network LLC Boosts Holdings in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,916 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Roku were worth $1,854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ROKU. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Roku by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 92,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,948,000 after buying an additional 15,212 shares during the period. Longitude Cayman Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Roku during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $230,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Roku by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Roku during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Roku by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. 62.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ROKU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Roku in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “underweight” rating and a $136.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Roku from $500.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Roku from $490.00 to $460.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Roku from $295.00 to $190.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of Roku from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $395.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $387.14.

NASDAQ ROKU opened at $196.71 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.43 and a quick ratio of 4.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $244.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $326.38. The company has a market capitalization of $26.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.71. Roku, Inc. has a 12 month low of $190.23 and a 12 month high of $490.76.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $679.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $682.57 million. Roku had a net margin of 11.22% and a return on equity of 12.69%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Roku, Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Roku news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.73, for a total transaction of $18,507,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.95, for a total transaction of $26,076,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 501,541 shares of company stock worth $130,765,123 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 15.32% of the company’s stock.

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

