AdvisorShares Hotel ETF (NYSEARCA:BEDZ) Stock Price Down 3.7%

AdvisorShares Hotel ETF (NYSEARCA:BEDZ) traded down 3.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $25.78 and last traded at $25.78. 11,652 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 41% from the average session volume of 8,251 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.76.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.92.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in AdvisorShares Hotel ETF stock. United Asset Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AdvisorShares Hotel ETF (NYSEARCA:BEDZ) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 10,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000. United Asset Strategies Inc. owned 2.46% of AdvisorShares Hotel ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

