Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Sells 126 Shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 67,543 shares of the company’s stock after selling 126 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 0.16% of iShares S&P 100 ETF worth $13,340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of OEF. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 2,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 4,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $885,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 8,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 5,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 46.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA OEF opened at $216.59 on Thursday. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 52 week low of $168.93 and a 52 week high of $222.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $215.71 and a 200-day moving average of $206.90.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

