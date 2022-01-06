Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Raises Stock Position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 5.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 188,728 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 9,893 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $13,835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi acquired a new position in Amphenol in the second quarter valued at approximately $494,085,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Amphenol by 17.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,850,704 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,152,758,000 after buying an additional 2,549,182 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Amphenol by 5.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,310,823 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,184,233,000 after buying an additional 966,115 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 10.9% during the third quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 9,250,540 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $677,417,000 after acquiring an additional 911,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 10.5% during the second quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 8,244,923 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $564,035,000 after acquiring an additional 782,683 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.83% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 547,087 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.48, for a total transaction of $44,576,648.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP William J. Doherty sold 165,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.77, for a total value of $13,889,066.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 985,600 shares of company stock valued at $81,038,736. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:APH opened at $85.12 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $82.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.86. Amphenol Co. has a twelve month low of $58.58 and a twelve month high of $88.45. The company has a market cap of $50.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.84, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 25.73% and a net margin of 14.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 20th. This is a boost from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.68%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on APH. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Amphenol from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Truist lifted their price objective on Amphenol from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Amphenol from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Amphenol from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Amphenol from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.77.

Amphenol

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. It operates through the Interconnect Products and Assemblies; and Cables Products and Solutions segments.

