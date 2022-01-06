Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Increases Stock Position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 270,327 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,206 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $14,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,694 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $813,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. now owns 56,724 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,941,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 22,729 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,848 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 5,394 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BK stock opened at $60.18 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.58. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a one year low of $39.46 and a one year high of $61.62. The company has a market capitalization of $49.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.17.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 22.75% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The firm had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.61%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BK. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $62.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of New York Mellon presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Services and Investment and Wealth Management. The Investment Services and Investment segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

