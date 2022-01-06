Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Increases Stock Position in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG) by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 166,325 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,840 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned about 1.27% of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF worth $12,700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NXTG. Good Life Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $5,835,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,256,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 407,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,100,000 after buying an additional 24,609 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 224,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,097,000 after buying an additional 22,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 683,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,153,000 after buying an additional 19,767 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ NXTG opened at $81.63 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $80.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.50. First Trust IndXX NextG ETF has a 12-month low of $68.00 and a 12-month high of $83.49.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were given a dividend of $1.232 per share. This represents a $4.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.04%. This is a boost from First Trust IndXX NextG ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd.

