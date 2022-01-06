Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lowered its holdings in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 486,608 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,005 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $12,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Carnival Co. & by 130.6% in the second quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Carnival Co. & by 20.3% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in Carnival Co. & in the second quarter worth $84,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Carnival Co. & by 70.4% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Carnival Co. & by 26.3% in the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. 52.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carnival Co. & stock opened at $21.17 on Thursday. Carnival Co. & plc has a 52 week low of $16.32 and a 52 week high of $31.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market cap of $20.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 2.18.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The company reported ($1.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.43) by ($0.29). Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 45.28% and a negative net margin of 497.70%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Carnival Co. & plc will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

CCL has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup lowered Carnival Co. & from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $34.00 to $24.50 in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Carnival Co. & from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Carnival Co. & from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Carnival Co. & in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.19.

Carnival Co. & Company Profile

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise; Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations; Cruise Support; and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

