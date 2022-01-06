Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) Now Covered by Analysts at Benchmark

Equities research analysts at Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the electronics maker’s stock. Benchmark’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 23.01% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on AEIS. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $112.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $121.00 to $112.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Advanced Energy Industries currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.60.

Shares of AEIS stock opened at $89.42 on Thursday. Advanced Energy Industries has a 1 year low of $81.71 and a 1 year high of $125.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.12 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The electronics maker reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.07. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 20.98%. The business had revenue of $346.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. Advanced Energy Industries’s revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Advanced Energy Industries will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AEIS. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 75.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 478 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $68,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $274,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 40.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,354 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. 95.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc engages in the provision of precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions. It offers products used in complex semiconductor and thin film plasma processes such as dry etch, strip, chemical and physical deposition; high and low voltage applications such as process control, analytical instrumentation and medical equipment; and in temperature-critical thermal applications such as material and chemical processing.

