Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) Reaches New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on the stock from $235.00 to $255.00. The stock traded as high as $244.41 and last traded at $244.41, with a volume of 2923 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $237.05.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on AAP. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $237.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.22.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AAP. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 287.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 139,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,708,000 after purchasing an additional 103,160 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 150.8% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,132,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. 98.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $14.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.93, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $232.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $217.90.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 22.79% and a net margin of 5.89%. Advance Auto Parts’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.81 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 11.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is 40.49%.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile (NYSE:AAP)

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Northern Division, Southern Division, Carquest Canada, Independents and Worldpac. Advance Auto Parts offers replacement parts, performance parts, accessories, oil and fluids, engine parts, brakes, batteries, accessories, and tools and garage.

