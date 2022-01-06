Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) PT Raised to $213.00

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at UBS Group from $206.00 to $213.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the electronics maker’s stock. UBS Group’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 0.03% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on AYI. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $225.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $184.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Acuity Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $211.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Acuity Brands in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.77.

Shares of AYI opened at $213.06 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a PE ratio of 25.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.61. Acuity Brands has a one year low of $114.54 and a one year high of $224.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $209.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $191.48.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 5th. The electronics maker reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $992.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $958.25 million. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 17.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.24 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Acuity Brands will post 10.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Acuity Brands news, SVP Barry R. Goldman sold 962 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.61, for a total transaction of $213,188.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Acuity Brands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Acuity Brands by 1,550.0% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 165 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Acuity Brands by 51.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Acuity Brands by 46.2% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 272 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Acuity Brands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.65% of the company’s stock.

About Acuity Brands

Acuity Brands, Inc engages in the provision of lighting and building management solutions and services. The firm caters commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure and residential applications for various markets. It offers luminaires, lighting controls, controllers for various building systems, power supplies, prismatic skylights, and drivers as well as integrated systems for various indoor and outdoor applications.

