ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) Given New $130.00 Price Target at Benchmark

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) had its price target raised by Benchmark from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Benchmark currently has a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ACMR. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of ACM Research from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Sunday, November 21st. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of ACM Research from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ACM Research from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of ACM Research from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $121.20.

Shares of ACMR opened at $79.95 on Wednesday. ACM Research has a fifty-two week low of $60.84 and a fifty-two week high of $144.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.11 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $67.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.20 million. ACM Research had a net margin of 14.62% and a return on equity of 11.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 40.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ACM Research will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ACM Research news, insider Mark Mckechnie sold 5,000 shares of ACM Research stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.05, for a total value of $470,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 40.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of ACM Research by 1,669.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,427,551 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $157,030,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346,885 shares in the last quarter. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of ACM Research during the 2nd quarter valued at $86,294,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ACM Research by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 579,359 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $59,221,000 after acquiring an additional 10,413 shares in the last quarter. Green Court Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ACM Research during the 3rd quarter valued at $62,438,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of ACM Research by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 405,561 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $44,612,000 after acquiring an additional 43,945 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.70% of the company’s stock.

About ACM Research

ACM Research, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of single-wafer wet cleaning equipment. It supplies process solutions that semi conductor manufacturers can use in numerous manufacturing steps to remove particles, contaminants and other random defects, and thereby improve product yield.

