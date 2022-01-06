Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI) Hits New 12-Month Low at $7.55

Absci Corp (NASDAQ:ABSI) shares reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $7.55 and last traded at $7.55, with a volume of 4092 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.33.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America downgraded Absci from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Absci from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Absci has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.80.

Get Absci alerts:

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 9.94 and a quick ratio of 9.94.

Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.15). Absci had a negative net margin of 1,332.67% and a negative return on equity of 258.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Absci Corp will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ABSI. Casdin Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Absci during the 3rd quarter valued at $89,767,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Absci in the third quarter worth $21,629,000. Coatue Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Absci in the third quarter worth $21,626,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Absci in the third quarter worth $17,175,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Absci in the third quarter worth $7,345,000. 27.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI)

Absci Corporation is the AI-powered synthetic biology company unlocking the potential of proteins as the next generation of therapeutics. The company’s Creation(TM) Platform involved in discovery of novel biotherapeutic drug candidates and generation of the cell lines to manufacture them in a single efficient process.

Featured Story: Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Absci Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Absci and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.