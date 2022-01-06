Aberdeen Standard European Logistics Income (LON:ASLI) Shares Down 0.9%

Shares of Aberdeen Standard European Logistics Income PLC (LON:ASLI) fell 0.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 114.50 ($1.54) and last traded at GBX 116 ($1.56). 479,741 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 15% from the average session volume of 561,993 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 117 ($1.58).

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 140 ($1.89) target price on shares of Aberdeen Standard European Logistics Income in a research note on Thursday, October 21st.

Get Aberdeen Standard European Logistics Income alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.71, a current ratio of 3.88 and a quick ratio of 3.86. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 114.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 116.88. The company has a market capitalization of £432.39 million and a PE ratio of 9.09.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a GBX 1.21 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. Aberdeen Standard European Logistics Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.45%.

About Aberdeen Standard European Logistics Income (LON:ASLI)

Aberdeen Standard European Logistics Income PLC invests in and manages logistic real estate properties in Europe. Its property portfolio includes logistics warehouses and last mile urban logistics assets. As of December 31, 2020, the company's property portfolio comprised 14 assets located across five European countries The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading: Does the discount rate affect the economy?

Receive News & Ratings for Aberdeen Standard European Logistics Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberdeen Standard European Logistics Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.