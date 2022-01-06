Abcam (NASDAQ:ABCM) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Abcam (NASDAQ:ABCM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Abcam plc is a life sciences company. It researches, develops, and distributes biological reagents and tools for research, drug discovery and diagnostics. The company operates principally in in the United States, China, Japan, Germany, the United Kingdom and internationally. Abcam plc is based in Cambridge, the United Kingdom. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Abcam to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Abcam in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Abcam stock traded down $0.38 during trading on Thursday, reaching $21.12. The company had a trading volume of 618 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,836. Abcam has a 12-month low of $17.14 and a 12-month high of $24.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.70.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd grew its stake in Abcam by 334.2% during the second quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 108,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,060,000 after buying an additional 83,303 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Abcam by 171,447.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 145,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,840,000 after buying an additional 145,730 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Abcam by 529.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 461,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,780,000 after buying an additional 387,868 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Abcam by 1,909.7% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 33,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after buying an additional 32,236 shares during the period. Finally, DF Dent & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Abcam during the second quarter worth approximately $11,527,000. Institutional investors own 10.16% of the company’s stock.

About Abcam

Abcam plc, a life sciences company, researches, develops, and distributes biological reagents and tools for research, drug discovery, and diagnostics in the United States, China, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia Pacific. The company offers various research products, including primary and secondary antibodies; ELISA and matched antibody pairs; cell and tissue imaging tools; cellular and biochemical assays; proteins and peptides; proteomics tools; agonists, antagonists, activators, and inhibitors; lysates; and multiplex assays.

