ABC-Mart,Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMKYF) Short Interest Update

ABC-Mart,Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMKYF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 140,700 shares, a decrease of 61.3% from the November 30th total of 364,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 127.9 days.

AMKYF stock opened at $43.10 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.56 and its 200-day moving average is $54.54. ABC-Mart,Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.10 and a twelve month high of $50.21.

ABC-Mart,Inc. Company Profile

ABC-Mart,Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of shoes, clothing, and general merchandise products for men, women, and kids in Japan. The company develops and manufactures shoes; and licenses various brands. It is also involved in the sale of owned and purchased products through ABC-MART stores.

