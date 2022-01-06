AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Price Target Increased to $154.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) had its target price hoisted by Mizuho from $132.00 to $154.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ABBV has been the subject of several other reports. Truist increased their target price on AbbVie from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Barclays increased their target price on AbbVie from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets reissued a buy rating and set a $134.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on AbbVie from $129.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an overweight rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $135.14.

AbbVie stock opened at $135.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $240.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $122.38 and a 200-day moving average of $116.42. AbbVie has a 52 week low of $101.81 and a 52 week high of $138.15.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $14.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.30 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 166.05% and a net margin of 13.66%. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.83 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that AbbVie will post 12.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a $1.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 123.81%.

In other news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 51,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.38, for a total transaction of $6,033,604.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 174,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.23, for a total value of $21,454,343.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 478,364 shares of company stock worth $59,793,977 over the last ninety days. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ABBV. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in AbbVie during the third quarter valued at about $242,000. Camden National Bank boosted its stake in AbbVie by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 10,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its stake in AbbVie by 16.4% during the second quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 7,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in AbbVie by 11.4% during the second quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 10,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after buying an additional 1,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twin Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,654,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the period. 65.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

