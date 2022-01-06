Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Bought by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,621,767 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 189,353 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.09% of Abbott Laboratories worth $127,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 41.6% during the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 286 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the third quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, RPG Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the third quarter valued at $42,000. 72.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ABT. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective (up previously from $128.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $134.00 in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $144.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.73.

Shares of ABT opened at $135.43 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $239.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.72. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $105.36 and a fifty-two week high of $142.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The business’s 50-day moving average is $131.55 and its 200-day moving average is $124.97.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.56 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 28.39% and a net margin of 17.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This is an increase from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.67%.

Abbott Laboratories announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Friday, December 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the healthcare product maker to reacquire up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total value of $596,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Philip P. Boudreau sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.49, for a total value of $1,011,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 75,177 shares of company stock valued at $10,185,128. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

