AAR (NYSE:AIR) Shares Gap Up to $41.16

Shares of AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $41.16, but opened at $42.67. AAR shares last traded at $41.19, with a volume of 740 shares trading hands.
AIR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of AAR in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Citigroup upgraded shares of AAR from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Vertical Research upgraded shares of AAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of AAR from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.50.
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.46. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.79 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in AAR in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,681,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in AAR in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,043,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in AAR by 57.6% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,917 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $733,000 after buying an additional 6,914 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its position in AAR by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 826,781 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $32,037,000 after buying an additional 2,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in AAR by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 13,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.22% of the company’s stock.
About AAR (NYSE:AIR)
AAR Corp. engages in the provision of products and services to commercial aviation and government and defense industries. It operates through the following segments: Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. The Aviation Services segment consists of aftermarket support and services businesses that provide spares and maintenance support for aircraft operated by commercial and government/defense customers.
