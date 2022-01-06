AAR (NYSE:AIR) Shares Gap Up to $41.16

Shares of AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $41.16, but opened at $42.67. AAR shares last traded at $41.19, with a volume of 740 shares trading hands.

AIR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of AAR in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Citigroup upgraded shares of AAR from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Vertical Research upgraded shares of AAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of AAR from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.50.

Get AAR alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.46. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.79 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

AAR (NYSE:AIR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The aerospace company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $436.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $454.48 million. AAR had a return on equity of 6.92% and a net margin of 4.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that AAR Corp. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in AAR in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,681,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in AAR in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,043,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in AAR by 57.6% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,917 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $733,000 after buying an additional 6,914 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its position in AAR by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 826,781 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $32,037,000 after buying an additional 2,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in AAR by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 13,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.22% of the company’s stock.

About AAR (NYSE:AIR)

AAR Corp. engages in the provision of products and services to commercial aviation and government and defense industries. It operates through the following segments: Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. The Aviation Services segment consists of aftermarket support and services businesses that provide spares and maintenance support for aircraft operated by commercial and government/defense customers.

Read More: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for AAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.