998 Shares in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Bought by Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. bought a new position in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 998 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CRM. Amundi bought a new position in salesforce.com during the 2nd quarter worth $1,100,891,000. Akre Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the 2nd quarter worth about $683,956,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of salesforce.com by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,563,897 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,046,065,000 after acquiring an additional 2,787,393 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of salesforce.com by 338.8% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,087,923 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $510,017,000 after acquiring an additional 1,612,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of salesforce.com by 102.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,062,764 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $832,826,000 after acquiring an additional 1,547,840 shares in the last quarter. 73.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.19, for a total value of $149,526.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bret Steven Taylor sold 1,151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.47, for a total transaction of $289,441.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 441,399 shares of company stock worth $126,163,599. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler raised salesforce.com from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $280.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on salesforce.com from $300.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on salesforce.com from $360.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on salesforce.com from $315.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded salesforce.com from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $324.21.

Shares of NYSE:CRM traded down $12.85 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $235.38. The company had a trading volume of 327,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,740,601. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $278.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $265.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. salesforce.com, inc. has a one year low of $201.51 and a one year high of $311.75. The firm has a market cap of $231.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.88, a PEG ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 1.06.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.35. salesforce.com had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 5.71%. The business had revenue of $6.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

