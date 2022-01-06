$94.18 Million in Sales Expected for e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) This Quarter

Posted by on Jan 6th, 2022

Wall Street brokerages expect e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) to report sales of $94.18 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for e.l.f. Beauty’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $90.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $100.27 million. e.l.f. Beauty posted sales of $88.56 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that e.l.f. Beauty will report full-year sales of $372.97 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $367.60 million to $385.09 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $400.04 million, with estimates ranging from $388.30 million to $419.66 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for e.l.f. Beauty.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.15. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 11.26%. The firm had revenue of $91.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS.

ELF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of e.l.f. Beauty from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.22.

In related news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 95,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.75, for a total value of $3,018,218.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Scott Milsten sold 5,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.83, for a total transaction of $166,420.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 294,992 shares of company stock valued at $9,552,596 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELF. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 14.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,063,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,184,000 after purchasing an additional 904,144 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 16.1% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,847,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,727,000 after purchasing an additional 394,192 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 33.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,541,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,849,000 after buying an additional 384,942 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 88.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 793,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,534,000 after buying an additional 373,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 32.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 727,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,736,000 after buying an additional 177,725 shares in the last quarter. 87.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ELF traded down $0.94 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.57. 287,348 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 368,388. e.l.f. Beauty has a 12 month low of $21.15 and a 12 month high of $33.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.52 and a 200 day moving average of $29.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 92.86 and a beta of 2.02.

e.l.f. Beauty Company Profile

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of cosmetic and skin-care product. It operates through the U.S and International geographical segments. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers, and international business channels. Its product portfolio includes eyes, lips, face, kits, tools, and skin care categories.

Featured Story: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on e.l.f. Beauty (ELF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF)

Receive News & Ratings for e.l.f. Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for e.l.f. Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.