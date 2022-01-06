$94.18 Million in Sales Expected for e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) to report sales of $94.18 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for e.l.f. Beauty’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $90.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $100.27 million. e.l.f. Beauty posted sales of $88.56 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that e.l.f. Beauty will report full-year sales of $372.97 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $367.60 million to $385.09 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $400.04 million, with estimates ranging from $388.30 million to $419.66 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for e.l.f. Beauty.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.15. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 11.26%. The firm had revenue of $91.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS.

ELF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of e.l.f. Beauty from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.22.

In related news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 95,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.75, for a total value of $3,018,218.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Scott Milsten sold 5,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.83, for a total transaction of $166,420.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 294,992 shares of company stock valued at $9,552,596 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELF. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 14.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,063,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,184,000 after purchasing an additional 904,144 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 16.1% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,847,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,727,000 after purchasing an additional 394,192 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 33.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,541,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,849,000 after buying an additional 384,942 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 88.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 793,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,534,000 after buying an additional 373,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 32.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 727,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,736,000 after buying an additional 177,725 shares in the last quarter. 87.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ELF traded down $0.94 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.57. 287,348 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 368,388. e.l.f. Beauty has a 12 month low of $21.15 and a 12 month high of $33.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.52 and a 200 day moving average of $29.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 92.86 and a beta of 2.02.

e.l.f. Beauty Company Profile

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of cosmetic and skin-care product. It operates through the U.S and International geographical segments. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers, and international business channels. Its product portfolio includes eyes, lips, face, kits, tools, and skin care categories.

