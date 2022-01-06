$92.95 Million in Sales Expected for Lulus Fashion Lounge Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LVLU) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Lulus Fashion Lounge Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LVLU) will post $92.95 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Lulus Fashion Lounge’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $93.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $92.50 million. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Lulus Fashion Lounge will report full year sales of $371.83 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $371.40 million to $372.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $474.45 million, with estimates ranging from $468.00 million to $478.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Lulus Fashion Lounge.

Get Lulus Fashion Lounge alerts:

Lulus Fashion Lounge (NASDAQ:LVLU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 13th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.04.

Several research firms have commented on LVLU. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Lulus Fashion Lounge in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Lulus Fashion Lounge in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Lulus Fashion Lounge in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Lulus Fashion Lounge in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of Lulus Fashion Lounge in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.29.

Shares of Lulus Fashion Lounge stock traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.54. 96,964 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 207,801. Lulus Fashion Lounge has a 12 month low of $9.29 and a 12 month high of $15.09.

About Lulus Fashion Lounge

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings Inc is a customer driven, digitally native women’s fashion brand. Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings Inc is based in CHICO, Calif.

Read More: What is the market perform rating?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lulus Fashion Lounge (LVLU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lulus Fashion Lounge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lulus Fashion Lounge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.