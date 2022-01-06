908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $21.77

908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $21.77 and last traded at $21.96, with a volume of 944 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.67.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised 908 Devices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, 908 Devices has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 11.42 and a current ratio of 12.06. The firm has a market cap of $581.72 million and a P/E ratio of -9.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.56 and a 200 day moving average of $31.96.

908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $12.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.03 million. 908 Devices had a negative net margin of 90.18% and a negative return on equity of 17.50%. 908 Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that 908 Devices Inc. will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other 908 Devices news, CEO Kevin J. Knopp sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.62, for a total value of $692,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP John Kenneweg sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.32, for a total value of $303,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,800 shares of company stock worth $1,920,124 in the last quarter. 51.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of 908 Devices in the second quarter valued at approximately $491,000. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in 908 Devices during the second quarter worth approximately $274,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in 908 Devices by 14.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 33,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,300,000 after buying an additional 4,291 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new stake in 908 Devices during the third quarter worth approximately $2,536,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in 908 Devices during the third quarter worth approximately $4,318,000. 46.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

908 Devices Company Profile (NASDAQ:MASS)

908 Devices Inc develops and sells measurement devices for chemical and biochemical analysis in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers handheld and desktop mass spectrometry (Mass Spec) devices for the point-of-need applications in life sciences research, bioprocessing, industrial biotech, forensics, and adjacent markets.

