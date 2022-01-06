839 Shares in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Acquired by MUFG Americas Holdings Corp

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 839 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CE. Amundi acquired a new position in Celanese in the 2nd quarter valued at $89,561,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Celanese by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,527,698 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $534,800,000 after buying an additional 477,620 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Celanese by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,677,055 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $860,642,000 after buying an additional 363,633 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Celanese by 81.9% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 476,081 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $72,173,000 after buying an additional 214,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Celanese by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,835,849 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,187,914,000 after buying an additional 212,420 shares in the last quarter. 93.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on CE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Celanese from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Citigroup upped their target price on Celanese from $187.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Celanese from $197.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $167.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Celanese in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Celanese has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $191.87.

Shares of CE stock opened at $173.82 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Celanese Co. has a twelve month low of $115.42 and a twelve month high of $176.50. The company has a market cap of $18.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $163.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $158.21.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $4.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.75 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 42.83% and a net margin of 35.90%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Celanese Co. will post 18.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.03%.

In other Celanese news, SVP Vanessa Dupuis sold 512 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $87,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Celanese Company Profile

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities .The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

