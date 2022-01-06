8,220 Shares in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) Acquired by VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC

VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 8,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $395,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,611,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,155,000 after buying an additional 191,400 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,424,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,105,000 after purchasing an additional 119,310 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 940,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,642,000 after purchasing an additional 106,744 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,536,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 568,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,587,000 after purchasing an additional 3,219 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.69. The company had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 217,055. First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $46.67 and a 12-month high of $49.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is $47.70 and its 200-day moving average is $48.10.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.79%.

