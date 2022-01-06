$807.29 Million in Sales Expected for Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) will report $807.29 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Euronet Worldwide’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $799.47 million to $815.10 million. Euronet Worldwide reported sales of $706.60 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 14.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Euronet Worldwide will report full-year sales of $2.99 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.98 billion to $3.00 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $3.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.38 billion to $3.54 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Euronet Worldwide.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The business services provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.24. Euronet Worldwide had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 11.54%. The company had revenue of $816.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $784.03 million.

Several equities analysts have commented on EEFT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Truist decreased their price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $178.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Euronet Worldwide has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.67.

Shares of EEFT stock opened at $122.04 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Euronet Worldwide has a 52 week low of $101.18 and a 52 week high of $167.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a PE ratio of 45.54 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $115.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.57.

In related news, Director M Jeannine Strandjord purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $107.95 per share, for a total transaction of $107,950.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 6.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 42.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 405 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 5,721 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,213 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 52,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,039,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,096 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

Euronet Worldwide Company Profile

Euronet Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of electronic payment and transaction processing solutions for financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Fund Transfer (EFT) Processing; Epay; Money Transfer; and Corporate Services, Eliminations, and Other.

