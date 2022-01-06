$8.96 Billion in Sales Expected for Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) to announce sales of $8.96 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Northrop Grumman’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $9.00 billion and the lowest is $8.92 billion. Northrop Grumman posted sales of $10.21 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 12.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Northrop Grumman will report full year sales of $35.95 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $35.84 billion to $36.03 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $37.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $36.78 billion to $37.91 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Northrop Grumman.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.93 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.94 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 12.42% and a return on equity of 39.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.89 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have commented on NOC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $392.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $478.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $410.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Vertical Research cut shares of Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $424.00 to $416.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $394.15.

NYSE:NOC traded up $1.63 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $398.62. The company had a trading volume of 19,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 700,905. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $63.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $367.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $367.48. Northrop Grumman has a twelve month low of $282.88 and a twelve month high of $408.03.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th were issued a dividend of $1.57 per share. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.07%.

In other news, Director Karl J. Krapek sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.25, for a total value of $1,000,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.54, for a total transaction of $155,231.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Defined Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 2.9% in the third quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 880 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 2.1% in the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,379 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 0.8% in the third quarter. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,894 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Northrop Grumman by 5.2% during the third quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC now owns 610 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cape ANN Savings Bank grew its stake in Northrop Grumman by 1.2% during the third quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank now owns 2,531 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $912,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 81.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of security businesses. It creates and delivers platforms, systems, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, strike, and logistics and modernization.

