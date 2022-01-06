$7.46 Billion in Sales Expected for ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) will report $7.46 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have made estimates for ViacomCBS’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $7.65 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $7.14 billion. ViacomCBS posted sales of $6.87 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ViacomCBS will report full year sales of $28.05 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $27.72 billion to $28.24 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $29.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $27.92 billion to $30.07 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for ViacomCBS.

Get ViacomCBS alerts:

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.76. The company had revenue of $6.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.57 billion. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 12.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 EPS.

Several analysts have commented on VIAC shares. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on ViacomCBS from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut ViacomCBS from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on ViacomCBS from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on ViacomCBS from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Macquarie decreased their target price on ViacomCBS from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ViacomCBS presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.04.

VIAC opened at $32.72 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.84. ViacomCBS has a 12 month low of $28.29 and a 12 month high of $101.97.

In other news, CEO Robert M. Bakish purchased 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.92 per share, for a total transaction of $502,880.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Shari Redstone purchased 27,525 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $36.30 per share, with a total value of $999,157.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. IMS Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $288,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in ViacomCBS by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,353,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,502,000 after buying an additional 310,851 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in ViacomCBS by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 52,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,095,000 after buying an additional 5,195 shares during the last quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in ViacomCBS by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 106,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,205,000 after buying an additional 10,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tealwood Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in ViacomCBS during the 3rd quarter worth $1,917,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.36% of the company’s stock.

ViacomCBS Company Profile

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

See Also: What is a support level?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ViacomCBS (VIAC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ViacomCBS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ViacomCBS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.