684 Shares in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY) Acquired by MUFG Americas Holdings Corp

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SONY. Fulton Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in Sony Group during the third quarter worth approximately $577,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Sony Group during the third quarter worth approximately $173,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Sony Group during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sony Group during the third quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Sony Group during the third quarter worth approximately $1,702,000. 7.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on SONY. Zacks Investment Research raised Sony Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Cowen started coverage on Sony Group in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

Shares of Sony Group stock opened at $128.59 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.61. Sony Group Co. has a 52 week low of $91.75 and a 52 week high of $133.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $122.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.90 billion, a PE ratio of 19.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.71.

Sony Group (NYSE:SONY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $21.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.96 billion. Sony Group had a return on equity of 14.03% and a net margin of 9.49%. Research analysts forecast that Sony Group Co. will post 6.18 EPS for the current year.

About Sony Group

Sony Group Corp. engages in the development, design, manufacture, and sale of electronic equipment, instruments, devices, game consoles, and software for consumers, professionals and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Game and Network Services, Music, Pictures, Home Entertainment and Sound, Imaging Products and Solutions, Mobile Communications, Semiconductors, Financial Services, and Others.

