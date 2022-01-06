$64.00 Million in Sales Expected for Cellebrite DI Ltd (NASDAQ:CLBT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Cellebrite DI Ltd (NASDAQ:CLBT) will post $64.00 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Cellebrite DI’s earnings. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.
On average, analysts expect that Cellebrite DI will report full year sales of $242.20 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $242.00 million to $242.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $284.95 million, with estimates ranging from $279.90 million to $290.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Cellebrite DI.
Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $65.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.80 million.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLBT. Park West Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cellebrite DI in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,039,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Cellebrite DI in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $20,353,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Cellebrite DI in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $12,964,000. Crescent Park Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Cellebrite DI in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $10,209,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cellebrite DI in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $681,000.
Shares of NASDAQ:CLBT opened at $7.22 on Thursday. Cellebrite DI has a 1 year low of $7.07 and a 1 year high of $13.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.95.
TWC Tech Holdings II Corp. is a blank check company. It aims to acquire one and more businesses and assets, via a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase and reorganization. TWC Tech Holdings II Corp. is based in San Francisco, California.
