$58.25 Million in Sales Expected for Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) will post $58.25 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Innovative Industrial Properties’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $58.20 million and the highest is $58.30 million. Innovative Industrial Properties reported sales of $37.09 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 57.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Innovative Industrial Properties will report full year sales of $204.10 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $203.80 million to $204.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $263.55 million, with estimates ranging from $244.60 million to $282.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Innovative Industrial Properties.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $53.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.80 million. Innovative Industrial Properties had a net margin of 58.40% and a return on equity of 7.10%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on IIPR. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $263.33.

In other Innovative Industrial Properties news, Chairman Alan D. Gold sold 804 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.63, for a total transaction of $27,842.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Alan D. Gold sold 2,987 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.95, for a total transaction of $101,408.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,158 shares of company stock worth $176,768. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IIPR. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 147.1% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Innovative Industrial Properties during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 90.9% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Innovative Industrial Properties during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IIPR traded down $14.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $224.74. The company had a trading volume of 434,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 350,613. The firm has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.58 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $261.21 and a 200-day moving average of $238.39. Innovative Industrial Properties has a 12 month low of $160.91 and a 12 month high of $288.02. The company has a quick ratio of 80.69, a current ratio of 80.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 138.57%.

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of industrial properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New York, North Dakota, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

