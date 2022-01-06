$573.12 Million in Sales Expected for National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) will report sales of $573.12 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for National Fuel Gas’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $542.62 million and the highest is $603.63 million. National Fuel Gas posted sales of $441.16 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 29.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that National Fuel Gas will report full year sales of $2.26 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.21 billion to $2.30 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $2.35 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow National Fuel Gas.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.20. National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 20.87% and a return on equity of 19.80%. The firm had revenue of $355.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $425.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have issued reports on NFG. Raymond James boosted their price objective on National Fuel Gas from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised National Fuel Gas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th.

In related news, COO Ronald C. Kraemer sold 7,045 shares of National Fuel Gas stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.71, for a total value of $441,791.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Donna L. Decarolis sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.67, for a total value of $616,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,962 shares of company stock worth $1,306,164. 1.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,931,046 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $466,647,000 after buying an additional 154,505 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 10.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,111,890 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $374,802,000 after acquiring an additional 677,426 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 9.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,623,159 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $189,310,000 after acquiring an additional 322,870 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 0.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,267,919 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $66,593,000 after acquiring an additional 4,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 1.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,106,524 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $57,815,000 after purchasing an additional 19,781 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.60% of the company’s stock.

NFG stock opened at $64.63 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.83. National Fuel Gas has a fifty-two week low of $39.80 and a fifty-two week high of $65.95. The company has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.28 and a beta of 0.71.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.455 per share. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. National Fuel Gas’s payout ratio is presently 45.84%.

National Fuel Gas Co is a holding company, which engages in the production, gathering, transportation, distribution, and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment handles the exploration for and the development of natural gas and oil reserves in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

