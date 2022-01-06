5,450 Shares in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) Acquired by Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC

Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 5,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJJ traded up $0.53 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $113.39. 2,176 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,986,962. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.74. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $84.78 and a 1-year high of $114.21.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

