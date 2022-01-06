$525.73 Million in Sales Expected for REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG) will post sales of $525.73 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for REV Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $498.10 million to $544.30 million. REV Group posted sales of $554.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that REV Group will report full year sales of $2.45 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.41 billion to $2.48 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.49 billion to $2.64 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover REV Group.

REV Group (NYSE:REVG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $589.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $583.02 million. REV Group had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 14.21%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share.

REVG has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised shares of REV Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of REV Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of REV Group from $15.50 to $13.25 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of REV Group from $17.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of REV Group from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, REV Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.04.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of REV Group by 322.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 212,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,328,000 after purchasing an additional 161,900 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of REV Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $706,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of REV Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $353,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of REV Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,773,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of REV Group by 162.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 147,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,309,000 after buying an additional 91,176 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:REVG traded up $0.36 on Thursday, reaching $14.78. 19,199 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 314,371. The company has a market cap of $961.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.52 and a beta of 2.38. REV Group has a fifty-two week low of $8.31 and a fifty-two week high of $22.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. REV Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.85%.

REV Group, Inc is a holding company. The firm engages in the manufacture, distribution, and design of specialty vehicles and related aftermarket parts and services. It operates through the following segments: Fire and Emergency; Commercial; and Recreation. The Fire and Emergency segment offers fire apparatus, and ambulance products.

