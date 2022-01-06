$524.09 Million in Sales Expected for Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) to announce $524.09 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Papa John’s International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $542.89 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $508.87 million. Papa John’s International posted sales of $469.81 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Papa John’s International will report full-year sales of $2.06 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.05 billion to $2.08 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.14 billion to $2.22 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Papa John’s International.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.12. Papa John’s International had a negative return on equity of 59.13% and a net margin of 5.40%. The company had revenue of $512.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $500.93 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis.

PZZA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Papa John’s International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $127.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Papa John’s International from $135.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Papa John’s International from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Benchmark started coverage on Papa John’s International in a report on Friday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Northcoast Research cut Papa John’s International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, November 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.80.

In related news, CEO Robert Lynch sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.47, for a total value of $1,668,375.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Olivia F. Kirtley sold 3,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.26, for a total value of $493,801.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 20,350 shares of company stock valued at $2,694,256. 16.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PZZA. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in Papa John’s International by 3.1% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 4,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 3.2% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 20.2% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 8.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 5.6% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 6,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. 96.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Papa John’s International stock opened at $122.91 on Thursday. Papa John’s International has a twelve month low of $78.41 and a twelve month high of $140.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $129.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -299.78, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.95.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 8th. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -341.46%.

Papa John’s International Company Profile

Papa John’s International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations. The Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants segment consists of the operations of all domestic company-owned restaurants and derives its revenues principally from retail sales of pizza and side items, including breadsticks, cheese sticks, chicken poppers and wings, dessert items, and canned or bottled beverages.

