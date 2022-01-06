$515.50 Million in Sales Expected for Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) This Quarter

Analysts expect Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) to report sales of $515.50 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Stitch Fix’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $519.00 million and the lowest is $512.20 million. Stitch Fix reported sales of $504.09 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Stitch Fix will report full year sales of $2.27 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.24 billion to $2.30 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $2.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.39 billion to $2.69 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Stitch Fix.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.12. Stitch Fix had a negative net margin of 0.92% and a negative return on equity of 4.49%. The business had revenue of $581.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $570.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SFIX shares. cut their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $50.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $35.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Stitch Fix in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Truist dropped their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.05.

In other news, COO Mike C. Smith sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.49, for a total value of $669,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Working Capital Advisors (Uk) acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.39 per share, with a total value of $1,719,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 1,653,007 shares of company stock valued at $38,090,199 and have sold 173,444 shares valued at $5,607,860. 27.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SFIX. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix in the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Stitch Fix by 75.4% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix in the third quarter worth $80,000. Greenspring Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix in the second quarter worth $86,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Stitch Fix by 40.9% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 2,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.37% of the company’s stock.

Stitch Fix stock traded up $1.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.59. 86,462 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,672,175. Stitch Fix has a 12-month low of $17.47 and a 12-month high of $113.76. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.33 and a beta of 1.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.66.

Stitch Fix Company Profile

Stitch Fix, Inc is an online personal styling service that delivers personalized fixes of apparel and accessories to men, women and kids. The company was founded by Katrina Lake and Erin Morrison Flynn in February 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

