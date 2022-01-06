5,084 Shares in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Purchased by Americana Partners LLC

Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 5,084 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,177,000. Marcum Wealth LLC increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 4,579 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,930 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,255 shares during the period. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $293,000. Finally, O Shares Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,479,000. 78.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GILD stock opened at $72.21 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.62 and a 52 week high of $74.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $69.60 and a 200 day moving average of $69.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.58 billion, a PE ratio of 12.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.34.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.93. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 26.91% and a return on equity of 56.59%. The business had revenue of $7.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.11 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.46%.

A number of research firms have commented on GILD. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Sunday, October 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.58.

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

