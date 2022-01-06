$5.42 Billion in Sales Expected for Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) will post $5.42 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Jones Lang LaSalle’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $5.45 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.39 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle reported sales of $4.85 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Jones Lang LaSalle will report full-year sales of $18.84 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $18.81 billion to $18.87 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $20.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $20.32 billion to $20.49 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Jones Lang LaSalle.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $4.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.50 by $1.06. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 14.54% and a net margin of 4.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.99 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Jones Lang LaSalle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $284.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James upped their price objective on Jones Lang LaSalle from $282.00 to $302.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jones Lang LaSalle presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $248.00.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 421.1% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 99 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Tobam acquired a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JLL stock traded down $9.74 on Friday, reaching $264.62. 4,418 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 225,677. The stock has a market cap of $13.35 billion, a PE ratio of 18.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.32. Jones Lang LaSalle has a one year low of $141.88 and a one year high of $275.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $259.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $241.15.

About Jones Lang LaSalle

Jones Lang LaSalle, Inc engages in the provision of professional services which specializes in real estate and investment management. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia Pacific; and LaSalle Investment Management (LaSalle). The Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific segments provides leasing, capital markets, integrated property and facility management, project management, advisory, and transaction services.

