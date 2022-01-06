$472.25 Million in Sales Expected for Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) will post sales of $472.25 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Jack Henry & Associates’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $468.00 million to $476.50 million. Jack Henry & Associates reported sales of $422.36 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, February 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates will report full-year sales of $1.91 billion for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.03 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Jack Henry & Associates.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.06. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 23.13% and a net margin of 17.96%. The business had revenue of $488.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $489.98 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis.

JKHY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens initiated coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James cut Jack Henry & Associates from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 price target for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $175.44.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 351,245 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,433,000 after purchasing an additional 24,931 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 218,336 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,699,000 after acquiring an additional 9,694 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,837,661 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $463,990,000 after acquiring an additional 313,011 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments raised its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 1,853.5% during the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 21,703 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,561,000 after acquiring an additional 20,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc raised its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 85.5% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 53,348 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,723,000 after acquiring an additional 24,596 shares in the last quarter. 90.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ JKHY opened at $172.92 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $12.80 billion, a PE ratio of 40.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Jack Henry & Associates has a twelve month low of $141.65 and a twelve month high of $179.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $160.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $166.87.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.69%.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment focuses on core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.

