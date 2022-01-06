$454.30 Million in Sales Expected for ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) will report sales of $454.30 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for ePlus’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $436.40 million and the highest is $472.20 million. ePlus posted sales of $427.60 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ePlus will report full year sales of $1.73 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.71 billion to $1.74 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.78 billion to $1.84 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow ePlus.

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The software maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.40. ePlus had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 15.99%. The firm had revenue of $458.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ePlus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.50 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th.

Shares of PLUS stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $53.32. The stock had a trading volume of 2,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,022. ePlus has a fifty-two week low of $40.84 and a fifty-two week high of $69.74. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.87.

In related news, Director John E. Callies sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.89, for a total value of $47,556.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Elaine D. Marion sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.49, for a total transaction of $328,470.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in ePlus by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 463 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ePlus by 1.0% during the third quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 11,480 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,178,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ePlus by 6.4% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,919 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of ePlus by 0.4% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 31,837 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,760,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ePlus by 1.7% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,601 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $780,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

ePlus Company Profile

ePlus, Inc provides information technology solutions that enable organizations to optimize their information technology (IT) environment and supply chain processes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally-provided and outsourced services; and advanced professional and managed services, including ePlus managed, professional, security, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services.

