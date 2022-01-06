39,159 Shares in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Bought by Summit Global Investments

Summit Global Investments acquired a new position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 39,159 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $15,239,000. Humana makes up approximately 1.1% of Summit Global Investments’ portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Humana by 39.9% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 79,111 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,786,000 after purchasing an additional 22,577 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its position in Humana by 32.3% during the third quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 778,587 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $303,530,000 after purchasing an additional 190,296 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in Humana by 4,267.6% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 62,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 61,069 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in Humana by 3.0% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 860,390 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $334,859,000 after purchasing an additional 24,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its position in Humana by 31.5% during the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,061 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.75% of the company’s stock.

In other Humana news, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 50,006 shares of Humana stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.70, for a total transaction of $22,737,728.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on HUM shares. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Humana from $480.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Humana from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Humana from $500.00 to $513.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley cut Humana from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $559.00 to $530.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Humana from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $501.19.

Shares of NYSE HUM traded down $1.70 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $457.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 638,532. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $448.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $434.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market cap of $58.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.94. Humana Inc. has a 12 month low of $370.22 and a 12 month high of $475.44.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $4.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.61 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $20.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.91 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 3.30%. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 20.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. Humana’s payout ratio is 13.52%.

About Humana

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.

