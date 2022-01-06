$381.74 Million in Sales Expected for Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) will report $381.74 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Acushnet’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $379.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $383.30 million. Acushnet reported sales of $420.49 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Acushnet will report full year sales of $2.11 billion for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.07 billion to $2.16 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Acushnet.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $521.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.53 million. Acushnet had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 21.12%. The company’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS.

GOLF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Acushnet from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Acushnet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Acushnet from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Acushnet in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.13.

Shares of NYSE:GOLF traded up $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $50.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,660. Acushnet has a 52-week low of $38.57 and a 52-week high of $57.87. The company has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.98 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.37.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. Acushnet’s payout ratio is 21.85%.

In other news, insider Christopher Aaron Lindner sold 11,196 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.08, for a total value of $639,067.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 54.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOLF. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Acushnet by 80.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 467,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,826,000 after acquiring an additional 208,527 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in Acushnet during the second quarter worth $361,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Acushnet by 517.9% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 19,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $977,000 after buying an additional 16,600 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Acushnet during the second quarter worth $242,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in Acushnet during the second quarter worth $25,000. 48.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Acushnet Company Profile

Acushnet Holdings Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and distribution of golf products. It operates through the following segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, FootJoy Golf Wear, and Other. The Titleist Golf Balls segment involves in the design and manufacture of golf balls.

