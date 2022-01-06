$306.13 Million in Sales Expected for Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) to post $306.13 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Green Dot’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $308.40 million and the lowest is $301.20 million. Green Dot reported sales of $274.52 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 11.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Green Dot will report full-year sales of $1.37 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.37 billion to $1.38 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.41 billion to $1.48 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Green Dot.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.07. Green Dot had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 7.70%. The firm had revenue of $339.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. Green Dot’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Green Dot in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.00.

In related news, Director Rajeev V. Date sold 6,276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.53, for a total value of $279,470.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey Osher sold 670,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.22, for a total transaction of $25,607,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 677,276 shares of company stock worth $25,927,525. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its stake in Green Dot by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Green Dot by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 608,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,631,000 after acquiring an additional 44,785 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in Green Dot during the 3rd quarter worth about $316,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Green Dot during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,535,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Green Dot by 88.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 64,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,240,000 after acquiring an additional 30,198 shares in the last quarter. 91.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Green Dot stock opened at $36.46 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.80 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.64 and its 200 day moving average is $44.53. Green Dot has a 52-week low of $33.26 and a 52-week high of $61.85.

About Green Dot

Green Dot Corp. operates as a financial technology leader and bank holding company, which engages in the provision of modern banking and money movement accessible for all. It operates through the following segments: Account Services; Processing and Settlement Services; and Corporate and Other. The Account Services segment consists of revenues and expenses derived from deposit account programs, such as prepaid cards, debit cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, secured credit cards, payroll debit cards, and gift cards.

