$3.98 Billion in Sales Expected for Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) will announce sales of $3.98 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Automatic Data Processing’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.95 billion to $4.01 billion. Automatic Data Processing posted sales of $3.70 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing will report full-year sales of $16.17 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $16.16 billion to $16.20 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $17.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.03 billion to $17.42 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Automatic Data Processing.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 47.31% and a net margin of 17.55%. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.41 EPS.

Several research firms have recently commented on ADP. Barclays increased their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $227.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Mizuho raised their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $225.14.

In related news, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 35,000 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.63, for a total value of $8,212,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 2,000 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.92, for a total value of $467,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 122,767 shares of company stock valued at $28,451,649. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADP. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 158.7% during the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 163 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ADP traded down $2.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $243.06. 2,180,363 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,900,454. The company has a market capitalization of $102.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.75. Automatic Data Processing has a one year low of $159.31 and a one year high of $248.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $233.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $215.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. This is a boost from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.82%.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

Featured Article: Understanding the different types of bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Automatic Data Processing (ADP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.