$27.40 Million in Sales Expected for Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) will announce $27.40 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Quanterix’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $28.85 million and the lowest is $26.10 million. Quanterix reported sales of $26.13 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Quanterix will report full-year sales of $104.80 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $102.00 million to $109.12 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $126.74 million, with estimates ranging from $122.13 million to $134.09 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Quanterix.

Get Quanterix alerts:

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $26.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.84 million. Quanterix had a negative return on equity of 11.88% and a negative net margin of 44.63%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Quanterix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

In related news, VP Dawn Mattoon sold 8,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.28, for a total transaction of $488,884.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.70, for a total transaction of $253,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,404 shares of company stock worth $1,658,230 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in QTRX. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Quanterix by 1,459.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 1,503 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Quanterix by 8.5% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 40,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,391,000 after acquiring an additional 3,192 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Quanterix during the second quarter worth about $600,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Quanterix by 103.1% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Quanterix by 22.2% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 31,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,846,000 after acquiring an additional 5,709 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:QTRX opened at $36.23 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of -26.64 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.40 and its 200 day moving average is $49.69. Quanterix has a 52 week low of $35.02 and a 52 week high of $92.57.

About Quanterix

Quanterix Corp. engages in the development of ultra-sensitive digital immunoassay platform that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics. Its products and services include Simoa Assay Kits, HD-X analyzer, SR-X Biomarker Detection System, SP-X Imaging and Analysis System, 2470 Arrayer, Simoa Accelerator Laboratory, Uman NF-Light, and Homebrew -Custom Assay Development.

See Also: Fiduciary

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Quanterix (QTRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Quanterix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanterix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.