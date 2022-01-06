$258.64 Million in Sales Expected for Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) will announce $258.64 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Heidrick & Struggles International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $257.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $260.08 million. Heidrick & Struggles International posted sales of $160.99 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 60.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Heidrick & Struggles International will report full year sales of $976.12 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $974.70 million to $977.54 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $962.20 million, with estimates ranging from $929.70 million to $994.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Heidrick & Struggles International.

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.43. Heidrick & Struggles International had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 25.45%. The business had revenue of $263.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS.

A number of brokerages have commented on HSII. Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Heidrick & Struggles International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.75.

Shares of HSII traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $45.83. The stock had a trading volume of 2,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,936. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.05. Heidrick & Struggles International has a 52 week low of $28.44 and a 52 week high of $50.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $897.90 million, a PE ratio of 13.96 and a beta of 0.80.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. Heidrick & Struggles International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.40%.

In related news, COO Michael M. Cullen sold 5,232 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.65, for a total value of $244,072.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 18,897 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $843,000 after buying an additional 4,330 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 282,358 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,602,000 after buying an additional 1,451 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International by 189.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 20,310 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $906,000 after buying an additional 13,282 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 65,457 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,921,000 after buying an additional 10,400 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International by 562.8% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 93,853 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,189,000 after buying an additional 79,692 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc engages in provision of leadership consulting, culture shaping and senior-level executive search services. It offers its clients build leadership teams through facilitating the recruitment, management and deployment of senior executives. The company was founded by Gardner Heidrick and John Struggles in 1953 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

